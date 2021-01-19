Japan Consumer Appliances Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The Japanese consumer appliances market is anticipated to grow at a modest CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The country with a 125 million population is one of the most technologically advanced countries globally. High disposable income, high adoption of technology, and significant inventions in the field of consumer appliances providing a substantial market to the country. Moreover, high internet penetration, a busy lifestyle, and a well-developed e-commerce market are also supporting the consumer appliance industry in the country. Besides, a high level of automation in connected appliances is also expected to motivate the market.

A number of global consumer appliance companies are headquartered in Japan. Some of the major include Daikin Industries, Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Corp., Rinnai Corp., Sharp Corp., Sony Corp., Toshiba Corp., Canon Inc., Nikon Corp. among others. These companies dominate the consumer electronics market in the country. In the AC market, Daikin Industries, Ltd., is the leading company, whereas Sony Corp. is leading the television market. As an estimate, Canon Inc., Sony Corp., Nikon Corp., Fujifilm Holdings Corp., and Panasonic Corp., are the top five camera manufacturer globally.

However, in the smartphone market, the scenario is quite different. American giant Apple, Inc., is the market leader in Japan with near to half of the market. In the first quarter of 2020, Apple maintained a market share of around 48.0% followed by Sharp and Samsung with more than 13.0% and 9.0% respectively. As Japan is a high profit but moderate growth market, the companies are adopting various growth strategies to stay competitive in the market. The activities include mergers, & acquisitions, new product launches, collaborations with government, and new marketing campaigns.

Japan Consumer Appliances Market Report Segment

