Asia-Pacific Confectionery Market Size, Share, Growth, Research and Forecast 2020-2026

The Asia-Pacific confectionery market is anticipated to grow with a considerable CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market across the region has undergone significant changes in the past few decades with the changing consumer preferences and rising disposable income. The increasing consumption of on to go innovative products among generation Z and millennials is mainly influencing the growth of the market across the region. In addition to this, the continuously improving economic conditions of people in the region are increasing the consumption of a premium range of confections. Additionally, the gifting trend of confections such as premium chocolates is also aiding the growing shares of the market.

Furthermore, the consciousness of consumers regarding the consumption of sugar as the obesity rate is increasing dramatically in countries such as India, China, and Japan. This, in turn, is driving the adoption of low sugar healthy confections across the region. Therefore, manufacturers including domestic as well as global companies across the region are also increasing their focus on the product with low sugar content. Additionally, the increased awareness regarding the impact of artificial colors and flavorings is also shifting the consumer’s interest in confectionery products with natural ingredients. Hence, the aforementioned factors will significantly impact the growth of the Asia-Pacific confectionery market.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered-

By Type

By Distribution Channel

Countries Covered-

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Competitive Landscape- Amul, Meiji Holding Co., Ltd., Nestlé S.A., Parle Products Pvt. Ltd.

Asia-Pacific Confectionery Market Report Segment

By Type

Sugar Confectionery

Chocolate Confectionery

Bakers Confectionery

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Channel

Asia-Pacific Confectionery Market Report Segment by Region

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

Amul (Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.)

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli AG

Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd.

Ferrero SpA

Guangdong Strong Group Co., Ltd.

Lotte Confectionary Co. Ltd.

Lotus Chocolate Co. Ltd.

Mars, Inc.

Meiji Holding Co., Ltd.

Monginis Foods Private Ltd.

Nestlé S.A.

Parle Products Pvt. Ltd.

Perfetti Van Melle Group B.V.

The Hershey Co.

Yamazaki Baking Co., Ltd.

