Asia-Pacific Confectionery Market Size, Share, Growth, Research and Forecast 2020-2026

The Asia-Pacific confectionery market is anticipated to grow with a considerable CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market across the region has undergone significant changes in the past few decades with the changing consumer preferences and rising disposable income. The increasing consumption of on to go innovative products among generation Z and millennials is mainly influencing the growth of the market across the region. In addition to this, the continuously improving economic conditions of people in the region are increasing the consumption of a premium range of confections. Additionally, the gifting trend of confections such as premium chocolates is also aiding the growing shares of the market.
Furthermore, the consciousness of consumers regarding the consumption of sugar as the obesity rate is increasing dramatically in countries such as India, China, and Japan. This, in turn, is driving the adoption of low sugar healthy confections across the region. Therefore, manufacturers including domestic as well as global companies across the region are also increasing their focus on the product with low sugar content. Additionally, the increased awareness regarding the impact of artificial colors and flavorings is also shifting the consumer’s interest in confectionery products with natural ingredients. Hence, the aforementioned factors will significantly impact the growth of the Asia-Pacific confectionery market.
Market Coverage
- The market number available for – 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered-
- By Type
- By Distribution Channel
- Countries Covered-
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Competitive Landscape- Amul, Meiji Holding Co., Ltd., Nestlé S.A., Parle Products Pvt. Ltd.
Key questions addressed by the report
- What is the market growth rate?
- Which segment and country dominate the market in the base year?
- Which segment and country will project the fastest growth in the market?
- How COVID-19 impacted the market?
- Recovery Timeline
- Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast
- Most affected region
- Who is the leader in the market?
- How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?
- Where is the investment opportunity?
Asia-Pacific Confectionery Market Report Segment
By Type
- Sugar Confectionery
- Chocolate Confectionery
- Bakers Confectionery
By Distribution Channel
- Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Online Channel
Asia-Pacific Confectionery Market Report Segment by Region
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Company Profiles
- Amul (Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.)
- Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli AG
- Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd.
- Ferrero SpA
- Guangdong Strong Group Co., Ltd.
- Lotte Confectionary Co. Ltd.
- Lotus Chocolate Co. Ltd.
- Mars, Inc.
- Meiji Holding Co., Ltd.
- Monginis Foods Private Ltd.
- Nestlé S.A.
- Parle Products Pvt. Ltd.
- Perfetti Van Melle Group B.V.
- The Hershey Co.
- Yamazaki Baking Co., Ltd.
