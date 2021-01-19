Cargo Handling Equipment Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Cargo Handling Equipment Market was valued at USD 21.63 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 27.52 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3% from 2019 to 2026.

As the name suggests, cargo handling equipment is equipment used to handle cargo from one location to another. The application of this equipment provides flexibility, reduced time and cost, increased processing speed, security and safety. They can be used with diesel, electric or hybrid propulsion types.

The cargo handling equipment market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Kalmar (Finland), Konecranes (Finland), Liebherr (Switzerland), Hyster (US), Sany (China), ZPMC (China), Lonking (China), Anhui Heli (China), CVS Ferrari (Italy), and Hoist Liftruck (US).

Cargo Handling Equipment Market, By Propulsion Type

• Diesel

• Electric

• Others

Cargo Handling Equipment Market, By Application

• Air Cargo

• Marine Cargo

• Land Cargo

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Cargo Handling Equipment industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Cargo Handling Equipment Market Report

1. What was the Cargo Handling Equipment Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Cargo Handling Equipment Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Cargo Handling Equipment Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

