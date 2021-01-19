European Confectionery Market Share, Trends, Size, Research and Forecast 2020-2026

The European confectionery market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The growth of Europe’s confectionery market is mainly driven by the large product offering by the Europe based multinational companies including Mars, Inc., Nestle S.A., Ferrero SpA, Mondelez Global LLC among others.

The consumption & demand for organic cocoa products and high cocoa content chocolates is significantly high in the region. Due to this, the manufacturers are also providing confectionery products made from ethically sourced cocoa, organic milk, and low sugar content to cater health-conscious population of the region. Additionally, increased popularity and strong sales of premium chocolates are also fostering the growth of the European confectionery industry.

Furthermore, baker confectionery is also gaining significant market across the region owing to the increased popularity and high consumption of the sweet baked treats. Additionally, the baked treat is also consumed as desserts across the region. The easy availability of confections across all the small and big shops even in public places such as malls, airports, stations, subways, and many more are also fuelling the growth of Europe’s confectionery market.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered-

By Type

By Distribution Channel

Regions Covered-

UK

Germany

Italy

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Competitive Landscape- Grupo Bimbo, Mars, Inc., Nestle S.A., Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, Haribo Gmbh & Co. KG

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment and country dominate the market in the base year?

Which segment and country will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

Recovery Timeline

Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

Most affected segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

European Confectionery Market Report Segment

By Type

Sugar Confectionery

Chocolate Confectionery

Bakers Confectionery

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Channel

European Confectionery Market Report Segment By Geography

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Arcor S.A.IC

Barry Callebaut AG

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG

Ferrero SpA

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V.

Haribo Gmbh & Co. KG

Mondelez International Inc.

Nestle S.A.

Perfetti Van Melle Group B.V.

The Hershey Co.

