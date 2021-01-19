European Confectionery Market Share, Trends, Size, Research and Forecast 2020-2026

The European confectionery market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The growth of Europe’s confectionery market is mainly driven by the large product offering by the Europe based multinational companies including Mars, Inc., Nestle S.A., Ferrero SpA, Mondelez Global LLC among others.
The consumption & demand for organic cocoa products and high cocoa content chocolates is significantly high in the region. Due to this, the manufacturers are also providing confectionery products made from ethically sourced cocoa, organic milk, and low sugar content to cater health-conscious population of the region. Additionally, increased popularity and strong sales of premium chocolates are also fostering the growth of the European confectionery industry.
A full report of European Confectionery Market is available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/european-confectionery-market
Furthermore, baker confectionery is also gaining significant market across the region owing to the increased popularity and high consumption of the sweet baked treats. Additionally, the baked treat is also consumed as desserts across the region. The easy availability of confections across all the small and big shops even in public places such as malls, airports, stations, subways, and many more are also fuelling the growth of Europe’s confectionery market.
To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/european-confectionery-market
Market Coverage
- The market number available for – 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered-
- By Type
- By Distribution Channel
- Regions Covered-
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Competitive Landscape- Grupo Bimbo, Mars, Inc., Nestle S.A., Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, Haribo Gmbh & Co. KG
Key questions addressed by the report
- What is the market growth rate?
- Which segment and country dominate the market in the base year?
- Which segment and country will project the fastest growth in the market?
- How COVID-19 impacted the market?
- Recovery Timeline
- Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast
- Most affected segment
- Who is the leader in the market?
- How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?
- Where is the investment opportunity?
European Confectionery Market Report Segment
By Type
- Sugar Confectionery
- Chocolate Confectionery
- Bakers Confectionery
By Distribution Channel
- Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Online Channel
For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/european-confectionery-market
European Confectionery Market Report Segment By Geography
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Company Profiles
- Arcor S.A.IC
- Barry Callebaut AG
- Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG
- Ferrero SpA
- Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V.
- Haribo Gmbh & Co. KG
- Mondelez International Inc.
- Nestle S.A.
- Perfetti Van Melle Group B.V.
- The Hershey Co.
Reasons to Buying From us –
- We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.
- More than 120 countries are for analysis.
- Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.
- Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 780-304-0404