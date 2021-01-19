Indian Confectionery Market Size, Share, Growth, Research and Forecast 2020-2026

The Indian confectionery market is anticipated to grow with a considerable CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). Indian confectionery market has evolved drastically for the past few decades. The region has a strong presence of globally recognized brands such as Marsh Inc., Nestle SA, The Hershey Co. among others. In addition to this, domestic players such as Amul, DS Group, and Parle Products Pvt. Ltd. are also accounting for a significant share in the Indian confectionery market owing to their product innovations and strong marketing strategies. Moreover, the steady increase in the offerings by the companies with the focus on regionally famous flavors and tastes such as raw mango, orange, and pineapple over time is also aiding the growth of the market.

A full report of Indian Confectionery Market is available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/indian-confectionery-market

In addition to this, chocolate consumption over the traditional Indian sweets has also increased significantly in the past few years especially among the younger generation. The growth in the consumption of chocolate is also attributed to the longer shelf life of chocolates as compared to traditional sweets. Additionally, owing to the high western cultural influence, the chocolate gifting trend is also rising significantly across the country. The aforementioned factors will considerably impact the growth of the Indian confectionery market.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/indian-confectionery-market

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered-

By Type

By Distribution Channel

Competitive Landscape- Amul, Derby India, Nestlé S.A., Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., The Hershey Co.

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

Recovery Timeline

Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

Most affected region

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

Indian Confectionery Market Report Segment

By Type

Sugar Confectionery

Chocolate Confectionery

Bakers Confectionery

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Channel

For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/indian-confectionery-market

Company Profiles

Amul (Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.)

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli AG

Dazzler Confectionery Co. Pvt. Ltd.

Derby Indian (Suncrest Food Makers)

DS Group

Ferrero SpA

Lotus Confectionary Co. Ltd.

Monginis Foods Private Ltd.

Nestlé S.A.

Parle Products Pvt. Ltd.

The Hershey Co.

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404