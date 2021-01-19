Biodefense Market Size, Share, Growth, Research and Forecast 2019-2025

The global biodefense market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Explosive growth in biotechnology is witnessed, with a greater knowledge of genetic engineering spreading throughout the globe. Supported by the government agencies that are focused on producing biodefense products with the assistance of biotechnology and pharmaceuticals companies, the biodefense market is expected to witness massive growth over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of various technologies including DBMS (database management system) and nanotechnology among others is propelling substantial growth in the biodefense market. Moreover, various programs are focused on the prevention and preparedness of releases of biological agents which are anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Numerous government initiatives have been taken aimed to enhance security concerns regarding nuclear, chemical, radiological, and biological threats, which are also supporting the biodefense market growth. For instance, in September 2018, the administration of the US announced a new comprehensive plan for how the government will deal with bioterrorism. The aim of the strategy introduced was to assess the biological threats and clearly define the requirements to prepare against and mitigate the risks of these threats. Biodefense tool makers are willingly participating in the national security venture in the US. The companies are bolstering the pipeline of medical products made for safeguarding the population in case of any emergency.

On the other hand, the market penetration of biodefense products is relatively low as compared to other conventional treatments in emerging economies which could create enormous opportunities for the market players. However, fluctuating funding owing to the changing government regulations and policies could be an obstacle in the growth of the biodefense market.

Global biodefense market is highly fragmented in nature with several market players operating and providing biodefense products across the globe. Key biodefense solution providers include Dynavax Technologies Corporation, PharmAthene, Inc., Bavarian Nordic, Ichor Medical Systems, Elusys Therapeutics, Inc., and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., among many more.

For more customized data, request for report customization @

