Carotenoid Market 2020 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2026

Carotenoids Market is projected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2019 to USD 2.0 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

Carotenoids are widely used in animal nutrition products due to their coloring properties and are included in feed to color egg yolks, broiler skin, fish and crustaceans. They also improve the quality of nutrition, helping to increase immunity and improve the health of livestock.

Key players in the carotenoids market include Koninklijke DSM (Netherlands), BASF (Germany), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Kemin Industries (US), Lycored Limited (Israel), Cyanotech Corporation (US), Fuji Chemical Industry Co Ltd. (Japan), Novus International (US), DDW The Color House (US), Dohler Group (Germany), Allied Biotech Corporation (Taiwan),

Based on formulations, the market has been segmented as follows

Oil suspension

Powder

Beadlet

Emulsion

Based on source, the market has been segmented as follows:

Natural

Synthetic

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Carotenoid industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Carotenoid Market Report

1. What was the Carotenoid Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Carotenoid Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Carotenoid Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

