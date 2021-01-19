Color Coated Steel Market Share, Trends, Size, Research and Forecast 2019-2025

The color coated steel market is growing at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Color coated steel is a light material, beautiful and has good corrosion resistance property. Color coated steel is manufactured by cold rolling of steel followed by galvanization process and a continuous coating is applied to it. The coating on the steel differs according to customer preference as well as the type of application. Metal coating, galvanized coating, paint coating, and electro-plated coating are some common types of steel coating. Color coated steel can be directly processed and utilized in shipbuilding, automobile manufacturing, construction, electrical industry and so on.

The major factor driving the growth of the color coated steel industry is the increasing demand from various end-user industries. There is a high demand for steel in the building and construction industry, coated steel is highly used in this sector as well and hence contributing to the growth of the market. Furthermore, the automobile sector accounts for a major share in the market, electro galvanization and paint coated steel are in very high demand owing to their various applications in the industry.

Moreover, rise of disposable income in developed as well as developing economies is assisting in the growth of the market owing to the tremendous utilization of color coated steel in upgrades for kitchens, roofing, basic home improvements,and furniture industry. Further, the growth of downstream industries is simultaneously increasing the demand for coated steel. However, economic downturns and government policies along with foreign trade policies are likely to hinder the market over the forecast period.

The key market players dominating the market include ArcelorMittal SA, SSAB AB, United States Steel Corp., Tata Steel Ltd., BlueScope, Kerui Steel, ThyssenKrupp, Baosteel, and Vietnam Steel Corp. In 2019, Steel Dynamics, Inc announced the acquisition of 75% stakes of United Steel Supply, a US-based distributor of painted Galvalume flat roll steel used for various applications. This partnership assisted the company is getting the customer base and employees of United steel supply. Moreover, it enabled the company to expand its distribution network of galvalume flat roll steel

Global Color Coated Steel Market – Segment

By Form

Coil

Sheets

Corrugated

Plain

By Coating Type

Galvanized Steel

Galvannealed Steel

Others (Tin-coated Steel Sheets)

By End-User

Building & Construction

Automotive

Household Appliances

Others

Global Color Coated Steel Market – Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

ArcelorMittal SA

Asian Colour Coated Ispat Ltd. (ACCIL)

Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd.

Essar Steel Ltd.

FIW Steel Sdn Bhd.

INTERNATIONAL STEELS LTD.

Jindal Group

JP Steel Plantech Co.

MMK Group

National Steel and Agro Industries Ltd.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp.

NLMK Group

Qingdao Hengcheng Steel Co., Ltd.

Salzgitter AG

Shanghai Huahai Steel Co., Ltd.

SSAB AB

Tata Steel Ltd.

Thyssenkrupp AG

United States Steel Corp.

Vietnam Steel Corp.

Voestalpine AG

