Electronically Scanned Array Market Growth, Size, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The electronic scan array market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.66% from 2019 to 2025. An electronically scan array, also known as a phased array, is defined as an array or group of antennas that produce a beam of radio waves and light rays. Electronically emitted waves are directed in the expected direction to a precise point without physical movement of the antenna. It consists of a collection of antennas that can project the resulting radio beam in different directions without moving the antenna itself. The signals generated by the electronically scanned array can be produced in a variety of forms, effectively creating the “manipulation” of the beam. Radars using electronically scanned array systems offer several advantages, including increased resistance to electromagnetic jamming and improved reliability.

The following players are covered in this report:

Financial Highlights

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Thales Group

SAAB AB

Leonardo-Finmeccanica

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd.

Electronically Scanned Array Market segmentation by Type

Active

Passive

Electronically Scanned Array Market segmentation by Application

TRM (Transmit Receive Module)

Phase Shifters (Analog & Digital)

Beamforming Network (BFN)

Signal Processing (Analog & Digital)

Radar Data Processor (RDP)

Power Supply Module

Cooling System

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Biosurgery industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Electronically Scanned Array Market Report

What was the Electronically Scanned Array Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Electronically Scanned Array Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Electronically Scanned Array Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

