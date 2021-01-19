Electronic Article Surveillance Market Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth 2019 to 2025

The Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period. Electronic Goods Surveillance (EAS) is a technical method to prevent theft of items from retail stores, books from libraries, or removing items from office buildings. Special tags are attached to products or books. This tag is removed or disabled by the cashier when purchasing or checking out an item correctly. At store exits, the detection system sounds an alarm or alerts staff when it detects an active tag. Some stores have a detection system at the bathroom entrance that sounds an alarm when someone tries to take unpaid goods into the bathroom. It is used to prevent theft from retail stores.

The following players are covered in this report:

Checkpoint Systems

Tyco Retail Solutions

Nedap

Hangzhou Century Co., Ltd

Gunnebo Gateway

Sentry Technology

Ketec

All Tag

Universal Surveillance Systems

Electronic Article Surveillance Market segmentation by Type

Hard Tag

Soft Tag

Deactivator or Detacher

Detection system

Permanent Deactivation Tag

Electronic Article Surveillance Market segmentation by Application

Clothing &Fashion Accessories

Cosmetics/Pharmacy

Supermarkets & Large Grocery

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Biosurgery industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Electronic Article Surveillance Market Report

What was the Electronic Article Surveillance Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Electronic Article Surveillance Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Electronic Article Surveillance Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

