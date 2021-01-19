Electronic Cartographic Marine Market Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth 2019 to 2025

The electronic cartography market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.46% from 2019 to 2025. Electronic Cartography / Electronic Navigation System is a navigation tool in which a GPS navigator is integrated into a navigation database. It displays high-quality satellite images on the screen and provides interactive data charts used to enhance the navigation experience and automatic reporting in marine environments. It is designed to find the best route for smooth information transfer between sailing, ships, and ships and shores. Deploying an electronic navigation system helps standardize maritime reporting and improve safety and security, logistics efficiency, accident analysis and investigation.

The following players are covered in this report:

C-MAP

FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

GEM elettronica

IIC TECHNOLOGIES

Navionics S.r.l.

Northrop Grumman (Sperry Marine)

Raytheon Anschütz

Simrad

TOKYO KEIKI

Wärtsilä

Electronic Cartographic Marine Market segmentation by Type

Navigation charts

Navigation system

Electronic Cartographic Marine Market segmentation by Application

Commercial

Defense

Scope of the Report

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Electronic Cartographic Marine Market Report

What was the Electronic Cartographic Marine Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Electronic Cartographic Marine Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Electronic Cartographic Marine Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

