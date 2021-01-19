Electronic Flight Instrument System Market Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth 2019 to 2025

The Electronic Flight Instrument Systems market is expected to witness an impressive CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period. (EFIS) Electronic Flight Instrument System is defined as a display system specifically designed for the level of displaying flight information and data electronically or digitally rather than electromechanically. Electronic flight instrument systems typically consist of a (MFD) multifunction display, a (PFD) primary flight display, and an (EICAS) engine indication, and a crew alarm system (EICAS) display. The basic electronic flight instrument system model using CRT (Cathode Ray Tube) display was used, but now LCD (LCD) liquid crystal displays are more common. The Well Ahead instrument display is presented as a multi-color liquid crystal display (MLCD) screen that swaps specific or all existing flight instruments for both pilots.

The following players are covered in this report:

Honeywell International

Rockwell Collins

Esterline Technologies

Astronics Corporation

L-3 Communications Holding

Dynon Avionics

Genesys Aerosystems

Aspen Avionics

Avidyne Corporation

Garmin Ltd.

Electronic Flight Instrument System Market segmentation by Type

Display

Communication & Navigation

Flight Management

Electronic Flight Instrument System Market segmentation by Application

Flight

Engine Monitoring

Navigation

The research study analyses the global Biosurgery industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

