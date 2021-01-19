Electronic Logging Device Market, Industry Share, Trends, Growth, Future Prospects, Forecast 2019 to 2025

The global electronic logging device market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period 2019-2025. Electronic logging devices are electronic hardware attached to commercial vehicle engines to record driving times. The driving time of a commercial driver is regulated by a set of rules called service hours. This helps commercial vehicle drivers create a safer working environment where they can accurately track, manage, and share data about driving and off-duty hours. This device is mainly used to measure driving time or service time. Additionally, the market for electronic logging devices is increasingly lean with additional smart features such as vehicle tracking and monitoring, driver performance measurement, location details, power and fuel status, and is becoming an important feature provided by these devices.

The following players are covered in this report:

OneView

KeepTruckin

EROAD

FleetUp

Gorilla Safety

Big Road

InTouch GPS

Telogis

PeopleNet

Omnitracs

Geotab

Electronic Logging Device Market segmentation by Type

AOBRD

ELD

Hours of Service(HOS)

Electronic Logging Device Market segmentation by Application

Truck

Taxi

Bus

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Biosurgery industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Electronic Logging Device Market Report

What was the Electronic Logging Device Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Electronic Logging Device Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Electronic Logging Device Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

