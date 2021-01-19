Electronic Shelf Label Market will experience a noticeable growth during the forecast period 2019-2025

The Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2019 to 2025. Electronic Shelf Label, also known as ESL. It is a modern solution for inventory and price management in the retail sector based on advanced IT technology. Electronic shelf labels are a type of dynamic display system used by retail stores to display product information in retail stores. The system transmits updated product information to a central server using low power radio frequency (RF) through a gateway. ESL replaces traditional paper price tags affixed to supermarket and department store shelves with LCD and E-paper that show information such as product prices, promotions, and more.

The following players are covered in this report:

BOE (SES-imagotag)

Pricer

SoluM

E Ink

Displaydata

Opticon Sensors Europe B.V

DIGI

Hanshow

LG innotek

Panasonic

Altierre

Electronic Shelf Label Market segmentation by Type

Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Displays

E-Paper Displays

Electronic Shelf Label Market segmentation by Application

Department Stores/Mass Merchandise

Grocery/Supermarket

Drug Stores

Specialty Stores

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Biosurgery industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Electronic Shelf Label Market Report

What was the Electronic Shelf Label Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Electronic Shelf Label Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Electronic Shelf Label Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

