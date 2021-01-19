Electronic Warfare Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunity, Analysis, Forecast 2019-2025

The global electronic warfare market can grow 4.5% per annum by 2025. Electronic Warfare helps improve offensive and defensive objectives. It can cover a wide range of cyberspace and electromagnetic environments. Electronic Warfare (EW) destroys enemy weapons with radio waves or laser beams. It also detects incoming missiles by detecting radar or catching radio signals. Identify enemies first before detecting them. The EW counterattack takes advantage of the enemy’s electromagnetic emissions in all ranges. The main driver of the market is the increasing number of wars and conflicts, the increasing demand and demand for more advanced and well-equipped weapons to destroy enemy plans.

The following players are covered in this report:

Elbit Systems

Israel Aerospace Industries

Lockheed Martin

Boeing

Saab

Thales

Textron

Bae Systems

Raytheon

Teledyne Technologies

Harris

Leonardo

General Dynamics

Electronic Warfare Market segmentation by Type

Electronic Warfare Equipment

Electronic Warfare Operational Support

Electronic Warfare Market segmentation by Application

Airborne

Ground

Naval

Space

