Green Ammonia Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2025

The global green ammonia market is projected to reach USD 852 million by 2030 from an estimated USD 11 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 54% during the forecast period. Increasing investments in green fuel and large-scale green energy plans driving the green ammonia market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Green Ammonia Market

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the industries globally. Under the current situations, fossil power generation have faced immense challenges in terms of revenues, projects, CAPEX, and installations. The only segment that has faced least affect amidst this pandemic is renewable energy, however, some of the ongoing renewables energy projects have been put on hold. Green ammonia market is directly affected by renewable energy projects. Green ammonia market is in initial phases, wherein no commercial production has been observed till date. All the projects are in pilot or demonstration phases, and most of these are expected to be operational in coming 2 to 3 years. This study has been conducted assuming a realistic scenario, thus, due to halt age of projects, green ammonia market will face a slump in capital expenditures in 2020, but the projects will regain momentum by next year. Thus, COVID-19 will have absolutely mild impact on growth of green ammonia market in coming years.

Key Market Players

The major players in the global green ammonia market are Siemens (Germany), MAN Energy Solutions (Germany), ITM Power (UK), Nel Hydrogen Solutions (Norway), Yara International (Norway) and Haldor Topsoe (Denmark).

Green Ammonia Market for Automotive Market: Segmentation

By Technology

Alkaline Water Electrolysis (AWE)

Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM)

Solid Oxide Electrolysis (SOE)

By End-User

Transportation

Power Generation

Industrial Feedstock

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Green Ammonia Market Report

What was the Green Ammonia Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Green Ammonia Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Green Ammonia Market was the market leader in 2018?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

