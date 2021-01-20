Urban Air Mobility Market 2019 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2025

The urban air mobility market is expected to record significant growth rates over the forecast period. The market is driven by increasing urbanization, the worsening bane of road congestion and new advances in aircraft technology and electric propulsion, the time is now ripe for the emergence of urban air mobility (UAM) as a new industry. It can be referred to as the transportation of persons or goods via flying vehicles over urban areas. Urban air mobility is an attractive business proposition. Not too far off in the future, what is currently the exclusive preserve of the ultra-rich – flying over all the traffic jams from one urban location to another – could become standard practice. It also creates new opportunities for travelers for whom personal comfort and speed are at a premium, as well as for rescue services and Para-public applications.

Urban air mobility will gradually be integrated into the existing mobility landscape, bringing a time-efficient mode of travel and safe, enjoyable flight experience to more and more passengers at increasingly low cost. Saving significant amounts of time compared to taxis and subway lines, for instance, would make the use of urban air mobility services highly attractive to passengers. Bearing in mind the time taken for boarding/de-boarding and getting to and from a landing hub, eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft need trips to be at least 15 to 25 kilometers to deliver genuine-time savings and become the fastest urban mobility option. If they do achieve this goal, they can bypass (and potentially ease) the hassle of congestion, while also streamlining the poor connections to airports from which many major cities still suffer today.

In megacities such as São Paulo and New York, ultrahigh-net-worth individuals and top executives already commute by helicopter from the airport to the city center, or between points in the city center. By contrast, the switch to electric propulsion and eventually autonomous flight operations will slash purchase prices and running costs for eVTOL vehicles by order of magnitude, opening up the urban air experience to a much wider target group. However, legal, infrastructural, and technological hurdles remain, which could significantly hamper the urban air mobility market. Choosing the precise technology for every case is vital to the nascent industry.

Global Urban Air Mobility Market – Segmentation

By Component

Infrastructure

o Charging Stations

o Traffic Management

o Others (Vertiports)

Platform

o Air Taxi

o Personal Air Vehicle

o Air Ambulance

o Others (Cargo Aerial Vehicle)

By Operation

Piloted

Autonomous

Global Urban Air Mobility Market – Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Airbus SAS

Airspace Experience Technologies, LLC

Aurora Flight Sciences Corp., a Boeing Company

Bell Textron Inc.

DeLorean Aerospace, LLC

Embraer SA

Honeywell International Inc.

Hoversurf

Kitty Hawk Corp.

Lilium GmbH

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Neva Aerospace Ltd.

Opener, Inc.

Safran S.A.

Sumitomo Corp. Group

Terrafugia, a company of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group

Thales Group

VerdeGo Aero, Inc.

Volocopter GmbH

Workhorse Group, Inc.

XTI Aircraft Co

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

