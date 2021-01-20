Microdisplay Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2019-2025

The Report Microdisplay Market size is projected to grow from USD 712 million in 2020 to USD 3,609 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 38.4% from 2020 to 2025. The increasing adoption of HMD for medical, automotive, consumer, entertainment, and education applications are expected to lead to significant growth of the microdisplay market in the coming years. The market size in 2020 is expected to witness a decrease owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 and is estimated to be USD 712 million. The global shutdown is expected to decrease the demand for cameras/EVF, projectors, HUD, and HMD in the microdisplay market, as the consumer and automotive industries are the worst affected by this pandemic.

Key Market Players

Sony Corporation (Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation) (Sony) (Japan); Seiko Epson Corporation (Seiko Epson) (Japan); eMagin Corporation (eMagin Corporation) (US); Kopin Corporation (Kopin Corporation) (US); Yunnan OLiGHTEK Opto-Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (OLiGHTEK) (China); Himax Technologies, Inc. (Himax) (Taiwan); HOLOEYE Photonics AG (HOLOEYE Photonics) (Germany); WiseChip Semiconductor Inc. (WiseChip) (Taiwan); Raystar Optronics., Inc. (Raystar Optronics) (Taiwan); and WINSTAR Display Co., Ltd. (WINSTAR) (Taiwan) are the key players in the microdisplay market.

Microdisplay Market: Segmentation

By Product

NTE Display Devices

• Projection Devices

• Others

By Application

Consumer

• Industrial & Enterprise

• Automotive

• Military, Defense, and Aerospace

• Sports & Entertainment

• Retail & Hospitality

• Medical

• Education

By Technology

LCD

• LCoS

• OLED

• DLP

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Microdisplay Market Report

What was the Microdisplay Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Microdisplay Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Microdisplay Market was the market leader in 2018?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

