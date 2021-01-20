Global 3D Scanning Market 2019 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2025

Global 3D scanning market is growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. Increase in demand for technically advanced 3D scanners by several end-user industries to drive the growth of the market. The 3D scanners have their application in several industries such as manufacturing, architecture construction, healthcare, printing, automotive designing, entertainment, and reverse engineering.

The 3D scanners are increasingly being used in industrial manufacturing to check the quality of goods to be produced. The 3D scanning technology enables the manufacturers to take the high precision measurement and to detect defects before mass manufacturing of products. This is specifically needed while dealing with large products, as due to the large size of components quite significant errors come up when all the components are put together. The 3D scanners not only check the quality of the final product they can be utilized to measure the quality of individual component to increase the quality of the product.

3D scanning is being used in the medical sector to model body parts in three-dimensions, which is used to develop prosthetics. This technology can be used to facilitate wound healing and to generate body parts. Furthermore, the adoption of effective and efficient scanning technology is rising in the healthcare industry due to increased revenues, enhanced medical facilities, and increased sensitivity to hygiene. The 3D scanners facilitate highly accurate diagnosis of human body abnormalities.

The major market players are investing heavily in R&D to develop highly effective and cost-efficient 3D scanners. New product development and launches are the key focus of major market players. Furthermore, the major companies of the market are adopting an acquisition strategy to enhance their market presence. For instance, in April 2019, Creaform had launched a third-generation scanning solution of Go!SCAN solution. The Go!SCAN SPARK is a mobile 3D scanner mainly designed for professional performing product development.

Global 3D Scanning Market Segmentation

By Type

Laser Scanner

Structured Light Scanner

Optical Scanner

By Range

Short Range

Medium Range

Long Range

By Applications

Hospitals

Aerospace And Defense

Architecture & Engineering

Industrial Manufacturing

Tunnel And Mining

Energy & Power

Automotive

Others

Global 3D Scanning Market – Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

