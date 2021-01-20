Agricultural Fumigants Market 2019 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2025

Global agricultural fumigants market is growing at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors which are driving the market growth are its ability to kill any form of pests and insects. Fumigants can kill any form and type of pests such as larvae, fungi, eggs, pupae and adults too. Fumigation is a process for pest control in which pesticide gas or fumigants are used. Agriculture fumigants are spread into the soil, and dissolve in water then poured into the soil to kill pests and insects and to control disease-causing nematodes, fungi, weeds and small rodents such as mole.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/agricultural-fumigants-market

Agricultural fumigants market is growing as fumigation is considered as the most effective methods to control pests. Applications of fumigation are totally depending upon the type of soil, type of crops, air space, texture, moisture, temperature and so on. There are several techniques of soil fumigation such as tubing, non-tarped bedded, tarped broadcast application and more, these are different according to the crop and soil. Fumigation is one of the most efficient methods to kill pests at any life stage. Some non-fumigants work on a few types of life stages however other life forms remain unharmed. When crops are in severe infestation then the use of fumigation is the most appropriate.

Browse for Full Report [email protected] https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/agricultural-fumigants-market

The demand for agriculture fumigation is growing as the fumigation process is a very quick solution as compared to other pest control solutions take some time to work such as sprays and powders. However, fumigation is quicker than other solutions and it can take care of the pest problem in just a night. Moreover, by using fumigation one can reach areas which are very hard to reach and where pests and insects might be hiding. Fumigation can penetrate the soil with the help of water when fumigants are dissolved in it. Furthermore, fumigants have the ability to reach where even sprays, dust and even aerosol can’t reach and ensures complete eradication. Fumigation is very ideal for environments which are sensitive such as food and beverage processing plants and cold storage and various granary storages. Fumigants are not harmful to crops, which makes it the preferred pest control solution for agriculture hence increasing the demand for fumigants too.

Global Agricultural Fumigants Market-Segmentation

By Form

Solid

Liquid

Gas

By Product Type

Methyl Bromide

1,3-Dichloropropene

Methyl Isothiocyanate Precursor

Chloropicrin

Phosphine

Sulfuryl Fluoride

Dimethyl Disulfide

Other

Global Agricultural Fumigants Market-Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles

AMVAC Chemical Corp.

Arkema S.A.

BASF SE

DEGESCH America, Inc.

Douglas Product Types

Eastman Chemical Co.

FMC Corp.

Industrial Fumigant Co., LLC

ISAGRO Spa

LANXESS AG

Linde AG

Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd.

Nufarm, Ltd.

Pure Water Product Types, LLC

Syngenta AG

The DOW Chemical Co.

TriCal, Inc.

TriEst AG Group, Inc.

Trinity Manufacturing, Inc.

United Phosphorous, Ltd.

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.

More than 120 countries are for analysis.

Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.

Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/agricultural-fumigants-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404