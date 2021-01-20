Electronic Toll Collection Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2025

Electronic Toll Collection Market size was valued at $6,855.5 million in 2017, and is projected to reach at $15,648.2 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2018 to 2025. Electronic toll collection (ETC) system is a high-end technology, which is meant for automatic toll collection without requiring the driver to stop. It uses latest technological solutions, such as DSRC, GPS & GNSS toll collection and tracking solutions, and video analytics to efficiently manage traffic in highly congested areas, thereby easing the toll collection process.

Top Impacting Factors

Surge in demand for effective traffic management at toll collection center, increase in facilities of cashless travelling, high initial installation & operational cost of ETC, and increase in adoption of ETC in the developing regions are the significant factors that affect the growth of the global electronic toll collection market. These factors are anticipated to either drive or hamper the market growth.

Major players operating in the global electronic toll collection market are Kapsch Group, Thales Group, Toshiba Corporation, Raytheon, Conduent LLC, Siemens AG, TransCore LP, Cubic Transportation, Perceptics LLC, and EFKON GmbH.

Electronic Toll Collection Market Segments

By Subsystem

Automated Vehicle Identification

Automated Vehicle Classification

Violation Enforcement System

Transaction Processing

By Technology

Radio-frequency Identification (RFID)

Dedicated Short-range Communication (DSRC)

Infrared

GNSS & GPS

Video Analytics

By Application

Urban

Highways

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

