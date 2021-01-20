Global Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2019-2025

The global cloud infrastructure services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. The rapid adoption of geographically diverse cloud services and the growing need to automate the operational processes tend to drive the global cloud infrastructure services industry. Moreover, increasing investment in new digital transformation initiatives by the governments increased awareness among enterprises about the benefits of cloud technologies are other factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, business continuity requirements are creating a high demand for cloud storage, disaster recovery, and backup services.

However, there are certain factors that are restraining the growth of the market. Data safety and security concern is estimated to be the major constraint for the growth of the market. Additionally, the high cost of initial investment is estimated to be the major challenge in the growth of the cloud infrastructure services market. Besides these petty constraints, cloud infrastructure services market is yet to explore its full potential. The high adoption rate among SMEs and rising trend of bringing your own device (BOYD) and mobility are developing numerous expansion opportunities for the growth of the market.

Global Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Segmentation

By Deployment Model

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By End-User

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Healthcare

Government & Defense

Retail

Others

Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

BlueLock, LLC

Broadcom, Inc.

Cable & Wireless Communications Ltd.

CenturyLink, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dimension Data Holdings plc

Equinix, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Geminare Inc.

Google, LLC

IBM Corp.

Intel Corp.

InterVision Systems, LLC

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Rackspace Inc.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Verizon Communications Inc.

VMware, Inc.

