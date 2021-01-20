Global Waterproofing Membrane Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

The global waterproofing membrane market is growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. A waterproofing membrane is a very thin layer of water-tight material that is placed on a surface to restrict the water to pass through it. These membranes are strong, flexible, tear-resistant and elastic so that it can stretch to cover cracks and move with the building. The major factors that are driving the growth of the global waterproofing membrane industry include growing building and construction industries, and rising demand for more chemically efficient waterproofing membrane by several end-user industries. The waterproofing membranes have their application in several industries including construction, waste management, and water management, aesthetics, humidity control, and energy management.

The waterproofing membrane is used in construction to protect contents underneath or within the structure to maintain the structural integrity of the construction structure. The building or structure requires the waterproofing membrane as the concrete cannot become watertight on its own. Technological advancements including integral waterproofing systems and the use of advanced membrane materials are fueling the growth of the waterproofing membrane market. The integral waterproofing system works under the matrix of the cement concrete structure, giving the concrete itself a waterproof quality. The hydrophilic and hydrophobic are the two integral waterproofing systems. The new technology for the formation of a waterproof membrane relies on polymer-based material that is extremely adhesive to create a seamless barrier across the structure.

The waterproof membrane is utilized in the green roof system for water management. A green roof facilitates a high level of water retention on the roof by 50-80% of annual rainfall by the process of evapotranspiration. Waterproofing membrane systems with protective chippings and green roofs slow down the rainwater run-off and reduces the likelihood of the drainage system overflowing when there are violent storms. The rainwater that is being recovered from this roof can be collected and utilized for sanitary purposes.

Current market Trends covered in the Market Report

The rapid increase in technological innovation and product development.

North America held a major market share.

Asia-Pacific to show a significant growth rate.

Rising construction activities across the globe.

Partnerships and collaborations – key drivers of competition in this market.

Major market players are making an ample amount of investment in R&D.

Global Waterproofing Membrane Market- Segmentation

By Application

Waste & Water Management

Roofing & Walls

Building Structures

Bridges & Highways

Tunnel Liners

Others

By Type

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Modified Bitumen

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO)

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Others

Global Waterproofing Membrane Market – Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

BASF SE

Carlisle Companies & Waterproofing

CHRYSO S.A.S.

Dow Chemical Co.

Firestone Building Products Co., LLC

Flex Membrane International Corp.

GAF Materials, LLC

IKO Industries, Ltd.

Johns Manville Corp. (A Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Company)

Juta, Ltd.

Laiwu Starring Trading Co., Ltd.

Renolit SE

Schluter-Systems, Ltd.

Sika AG

Solmax International, Inc.

SOPREMA Group

W. R. Grace and Co.

