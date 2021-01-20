Power Amplifier Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2018-2023

Global power amplifier market is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The key factors that are contributing to the growth of the global power amplifier market include the introduction of next-generation wireless systems, rising adoption of high-speed amplifiers and rising smartphones penetration around the globe. In addition, advancements in internet technology coupled with rising internet penetration in emerging economies are further likely to drive the market. However, factors such as high production cost of the wafer, technical issues such as breakdown and current leakages, and design complexity are restraining the market growth. Besides this, growing adoption of CMOS technology by start-ups and increasing demand for consumer electronics are likely to create opportunities for the power amplifier market.

The global power amplifier market has been segmented on the basis of type, technology, and application. Based on the type, the market is segmented into the audio power amplifier, RF power amplifier, and DC power amplifier. The audio amplifier segment is expected to have a significant market share due to the increasing demand for smartphones, laptops and other electronic devices across the globe. The RF amplifier segment is likely to witness significant growth due to increasing adoption of wireless devices. Based on the technology, the market has been segmented into gallium nitride (GaN), gallium arsenide (GaAs), silicon germanium (SiGe) and other (CMOS). The application segment has been segmented into consumer electronics, industrial systems, and wireless system. The consumer electronics segment is expected to witness a significant market share owing to surging consumer electronics industry across the globe. The consumer electronics segment is further divided into smartphones and tablets, audio systems, laptops & PCs, inverter & UPS (Uninterrupted Power Supply) and others (medical devices).

Power Amplifier Market Segmentation

Audio Power Amplifier

RF Power Amplifier

DC Power Amplifier

Gallium Nitride

Gallium Arsenide

Silicon Germanium

Other (CMOS)

Consumer Electronics

Smartphone and Tablets

Audio Systems

Laptops and PCs

Inverter and UPS

Others (Medical Devices)

Industrial Systems

Wireless Communication

Competitive Landscape

Key Company Analysis

Key Strategy Analysis

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

RoE

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of The World

Company Profiles

ABB Ltd.

API Technologies Corp.

Broadcom Ltd.

Chengdu Keylink Microwave Technology Co., Ltd.

CML Microcircuits Ltd.

Communications & Power Industries LLC

Comtech Xicom Technology, Inc.

Crescend Technologies, LLC

Electronics & Innovation, Ltd.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

IXYS Corp.

Maxim Integrated

Mercury Systems, Inc.

Microwave Solutions, Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

NP Technologies, Inc.

Precision Acoustics Ltd.

Qorvo, Inc.

QSC, LLC

Skyworks Solutions Inc.

STMicroelectronics International NV

Texas Instruments Inc.

Toshiba Corp.

Triad RF Systems

Yamaha Corp.

