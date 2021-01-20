Elevators Controls Market Growth, Size, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The elevator control market is expected to record a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period 2019-2025. Elevator control is a system of sensors, switches and microcontrollers for manually or automatically controlling elevators. It is responsible for adjusting all aspects of the elevator, such as movement, door opening and closing speed, delay and levelling. Inputs are provided to the system in the form of button signals that generate outputs such as door opening, elevator car movement, etc. Growing population, increasing industrialization and urbanization, increasing economic development and infrastructure spending are strengthening the elevator control market worldwide.

The following players are covered in this report:

Thyssenkrupp AG

OTIS Elevator Company

Kone Corporation

Schindler Group

Hitachi Ltd.

Elevators Controls Market segmentation by Type

Hardware

Software

Elevators Controls Market segmentation by Application

Residential

Commerical

