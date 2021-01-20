Email Encryption Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The global email encryption market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.2% from 2019 to 2025. Email encryption involves encrypting or distinguishing the contents of an email to protect it from reading by anyone other than its intended recipient. Often, email encryption involves authentication. Email encryption isn’t just for people who need to email sensitive information like login credentials, social security numbers, and bank account numbers. Hackers or cybercriminals who gain unauthorized access to your email account can also access attachments, content and hijack your entire email account.

The following players are covered in this report:

Hewlett-Packard

Symantec Corporation

Cisco Systems

Mcafee (Intel)

Trend Micro

Microsoft

Sophos

Proofpoint

ZIX Corporation

Entrust

Email Encryption Market segmentation by Type

On-Premises

Cloud

Email Encryption Market segmentation by Application

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Retail

IT and Telecom

Education

Manufacturing

Others

Key Questions Answered by Email Encryption Market Report

What was the Email Encryption Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Email Encryption Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Email Encryption Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

