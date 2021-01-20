Cast Acrylic Sheets Market Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth and Forecast – 2025

Cast Acrylic Sheet Market size is expected to grow from USD 3.0 billion in 2019 to USD 4.1 billion at a CAGR of 6% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Cast acrylic sheet has higher impact resistance and optical transparency than glass, is lightweight and can be customized with a variety of color and design combinations. Cast acrylic sheet is used for a variety of purposes, including signage, POP (Point of Purchase) displays, large screen LCDs, interactive screens, display cases, skylights, furniture, aquariums, mirrors, office stationery, shelf panels, partitions, solar power, and more.

Major players in the cast acrylic sheets market are Gevacril Srl, Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, 3A Composites GmbH, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, PT Astari Niagara Internasional, Aristech Surfaces LLC, PyraSied Xtreme Acrylic, Spartech LLC,

By Type: Continuous Cast Acrylic Sheet, Cell Cast Acrylic Sheet

By Application: Architecture & Interior Design, Sanitary Ware, Signage & Display, Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace, Food & Catering, Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Cast Acrylic Sheets industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Cast Acrylic Sheets Market Report

1. What was the Cast Acrylic Sheets Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Cast Acrylic Sheets Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Cast Acrylic Sheets Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

