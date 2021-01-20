Indian Wealth Management Market 2019 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2025

The Global Indian Wealth Management Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 10.3% during 2019-2025. This is primarily because individuals are adopting innovative tools for financial management. In addition, the growth of the HNWI (High Net Worth) population is further helping the market grow. In addition, increasing internet penetration and increasing number of social media users have intensified the demand for wealth management in India.

TRENDS OF HNWI IN INDIA

Large population of HNWI in India remains out of reach of financial advisors

HNWI consider advisory services as major criterion to select wealth managers

HNWI rely more on recommendations from familiars in choosing wealth manager

Wealth managers targeting HNWI in tier ii and tier iii cities

COMPANY PROFILES

AXIS BANK LID

DEUTSCHE BANK

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP LTD

HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI BANKING CORP LTDã

ICICI BANK LTD

