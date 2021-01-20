Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2019-2025

Advanced Driver Assistance System Market size valued at USD 35 billion in 2019 and is estimated to grow at around 10% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. The global industry shipments will reach 35 million units by 2025.

As the demand for a safer driving environment increases, the demand for assistive driving systems from customers increases, which is driving the growth of the ADAS market. Advanced driver assistance systems offer a number of benefits, including reduced loss of property and life, and reduced accident rates. ADAS consists of safety features designed to improve the safety of pedestrians and passengers by minimizing car accidents and severity. Advanced driver assistance systems warn drivers of potential hazards and help drivers stay in control to prevent accidents and, if possible, reduce their severity.

A full report of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/advanced-driver-assistance-systems-market/30763/

Key players including Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, Magna International Inc., ROBERT BOSCH STIFTUNG GMBH (ROBERT BOSCH GMBH), Valeo, NXP Semiconductors, Panasonic Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Texas Instruments, Delphi Automotive Company, Hyundai Mobis, Takata Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Mobileye N.V, Harman International Industries, NVIDIA Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Stonkam Co., Ltd., and others hold major ADAS market share.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Segments:

By System Type

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Drowsiness Monitor System

Intelligent Parking Assist System (IPAS)

Adaptive Cruise Control System

Blind Spot Object Detection System

Lane Departure Warning System

Adaptive Front-lighting System

Others

By Sensor Type

Image Sensor

Lidar Sensor

Ultrasonic Sensor

Infrared (IR) Sensor

Radar Sensor

Laser

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Buses

Trucks

