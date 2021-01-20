Embedded Analytics Market Size, Growth, Segmentation, Share, Forecast 2019-2025

The Embedded Analytics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.65% from 2019 to 2025. Embedded Analytics is a software-based tool that enables data analysis and business intelligence to be accessible to business organizations. Multiple companies are moving to embedded analytics due to the structure of business applications and BI tools integrated into a single suite. Compared to traditional business analysis methods, these analyzes have proven to provide higher level solutions to problems. Embedded analytics tools can provide the same business-specific data to process scalable data within numerous domains. It is widely applied in a variety of business applications, such as CRM (customer research participation) and ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning).

The following players are covered in this report:

Microsoft

Opentext Corporation

Oracle

SAP Se

SAS Institute

Tableau Software Inc.

BIRSt

Information Builders

Logi Analytics

Tibco Software

Qliktech International AB

Yellowfin International

Embedded Analytics Market segmentation by Type

Managed services

Professional services

Consulting services

Education and training

Support and maintenance

Embedded Analytics Market segmentation by Application

IT

Marketing and sales

Production

Finance

Human resources (HR)

Others (product development and legal)

The research study analyses the global Biosurgery industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

