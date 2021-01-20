CDN Security Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2020-2026

CDN Security Market was valued at USD 1.53 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 7.63 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 31% during the forecast period.

With the rapidly changing IT infrastructure, hackers are looking beyond digital security walls to steal sensitive information and disrupt business. In addition, cases of credential theft are increasing as reliance on websites and web applications for critical purposes including transactions, purchases and other related activities increases.

Key players operating in the CDN security market include Akamai Technologies (US), Cloudflare (US), Stackpath (US), Limelight Networks (US), Amazon Web Services (US), Microsoft (US), Radware (Israel), Arbor Networks (US), Nexusguard (US)

Market By Type

DDoS Protection

Web Application Firewall

Bot Mitigation & Screen Scraping Protection

Data Security

TLS/SSL

HTTP/2

DNS Protection

CDN Security Market By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global CDN Security industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by CDN Security Market Report

1. What was the CDN Security Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of CDN Security Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the CDN Security Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

