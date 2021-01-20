Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Market 2019 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2025

The Silicon on Insulator (SOI) market is expected to grow by $1.45 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 22% over the forecast period for 2020-2024. The report on Silicon on Insulator (SOI) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers and challenges, as well as a vendor analysis of about 25 vendors.

The SOI market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for game consoles and microprocessors, emerging countries in Asia Pacific, and increasing demand in existing countries in North America and Europe. The increasing demand for SOI is due to its application in mobile phones, digital cameras, notebooks and other such electronic devices. In addition to the complex designs required for product development, market growth is suppressed by factors such as time-consuming manufacturing processes, fluctuations in raw material prices, and high raw material costs.

A full report of Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/silicon-on-insulator-market/26605/

The key players mentioned in the report are Applied Materials Inc., ARM Holdings PLC, Freescale Semiconductor Inc., GlobalFoundries, GlobalWafers, IBM Corporation, Murata Manufacturing, NXP Semiconductors, Sony Corporation, and United Microelectronics Corporation.

Silicon on Insulator Market Key Segmentation:

By Wafer Size

200 mm

300 mm

By Wafer Type

RFSOI

FDSOI

By Technology

BESOI

ELTRAN

SoS

SiMOX

Smart Cut

By Product

MEMS

RF SOI

Optical SOI

Memory Device

SOI Transistor

Image Sensor Markets

By Application

Automotive

Computing & Mobile

Entertainment & Gaming

Photonics

