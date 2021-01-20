Cell-Based Assays Market Trends 2020 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2026

Cell-Based Assays Market is projected to reach USD 18.9 billion by 2025 from USD 13.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6%.

Cell-based assays include a variety of assays that measure cellular parameters such as cytotoxicity, proliferation, marker generation, activation of specific signaling pathways, motility and morphological changes. These assays are ideal for miniaturization as they rely on highly sensitive reporter gene analysis due to signal amplification in the cell signaling cascade.

Some of the prominent players in the cell-based assays market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.) (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), GE Healthcare (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Lonza Group (Switzerland), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US),

By Application

Drug Discovery

Basic Research

ADME Studies

Predictive Toxicology

Others

By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Government Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Cell-Based Assays industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Cell-Based Assays Market Report

1. What was the Cell-Based Assays Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Cell-Based Assays Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Cell-Based Assays Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

