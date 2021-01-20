Cellular IOT Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Cellular Iot Market is expected to grow from USD 1.26 billion in 2015 to USD 5.31 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 23% during the forecast period.

The presence of a rapidly growing country, increasing adoption of advanced technologies, and increasing number of connected devices are some of the key factors that are expected to fuel the growth of cellular IoT around the world.

provides valuable insights into ecosystem of this market including chipset manufacturer, and device manufacturer companies. The major players in the cellular-IoT market are Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.), Gemalto N.V. (Netherlands), Sierra Wireless (Canada), U-Blox Holding AG (Switzerland),

By Offering:

Hardware

Software

By End-Use Application:

Agriculture

Environmental Monitoring

Automotive & Transportation

Energy

HealthCare

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Cellular IOT industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Cellular IOT Market Report

1. What was the Cellular IOT Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Cellular IOT Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Cellular IOT Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

