Affective Computing Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2025

The affective computing market was valued at US$6.947 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 42.63% to reach a market size of US$41.008 billion by the year 2025.

With the increasing use of smartphones and connected devices, consumer-focused businesses are looking for new ways to use computing technology to stay ahead of the competition. The application of focus groups and surveys does not provide the exact emotional state of the end user related to a particular product. Also, depending on the ambient conditions, the reaction may be biased. A consumer’s emotional state can trigger engagement with a brand or product and influence the decision to purchase a product. So, knowing your real-time emotional state can help businesses increase revenue by selling their products. Emotional computing is a technology that helps recognize human decisions by analyzing facial expressions, heart rate, speech, and other body parameters.

Some of the affective computing providers are Affectiva Inc., Elliptic Laboratories AS, Cognitec Systems GmbH, IBM Corp.,Microsoft Corp.,Eyesight Technologies, Ltd., Intel Corporation, Apple Inc., Saffron Technology, Inc. and Emotient, Inc.

Affective Computing Market: Market Segmentation

By Technology

Touchless

Touch-Based

By Solutions

Software

Gesture Recognition

Speech Recognition

Enterprise Software

Facial Expression Recognition

Neural Analytics

Others

By Hardware

Storage Devices and Processors

Sensors

Cameras

Others

By Vertical

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Government and Defense

Education

Leisure and Hospitality

Communication and Technology

Retail

Others

