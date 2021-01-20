IoT in Healthcare Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2025

The IoT market size of the healthcare market exceeded $2 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at an annual average of more than 15% from 2017 to 2025. The increasing demand for remote monitoring of patients will accelerate the market growth.

Deploying IoT-based solutions across the healthcare industry is expected to enable a high degree of automation, reduce operating costs, and improve decision-making processes. The increasing prevalence of smart wearables for optimizing efficiency by monitoring physical activity and analyzing data from these devices will accelerate the market growth.

Company Profiles

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic Plc

Siemen Healthcare GmbH

Proteus Digital Health, Inc.

IBM Watson Health

General Electric Healthcare

Microsoft Corporation

Qualcomm Life, Inc.

STANLEY Healthcare

Verily Life Sciences LLC (Alphabet-Google)

IoT in Healthcare Market Segments:

By Component

Solution

Service

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

By Technique

Vibration Monitoring

Electrical Testing

Oil Analysis

Ultrasonic Leak Detectors

Shock Pulse

Infrared

Others

By Stakeholder

MRO

OEM/ODM

Technology Integrators

By Industry Vertical

Manufacturing

Energy & utilities

Aerospace & Defense

Transportation & Logistics

Government

Healthcare

Others

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by IoT in Healthcare Market Report

What was the IoT in Healthcare Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of IoT in Healthcare Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the IoT in Healthcare Market was the market leader in 2018?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

