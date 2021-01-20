Encoder Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2019 to 2025

The Encoder Market is expected to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2019 to USD 2.4 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. Encoders are used as digital signals to convert rotational or linear motion. Almost every electronic device that communicates uses encoders that are in high demand worldwide. This is usually for tracking or controlling motion parameters such as direction, speed, position, direction or distance. Two types of encoders are available: rotary and linear. Linear encoders respond to path movements and rotary encoders respond to movements. Choosing and configuring the optimal model is critical to success when implementing an encoder.

The following players are covered in this report:

Baumer

BEI Sensors

Dynapar

OMRON

Rockwell Automation

FAULHABER

Heidenhain

Hengstler

Ifm electronic

Maxon motor

Pepperl Fuchs

Pilz

Renishaw

Encoder Market segmentation by Type

Rotary Encoder

Linear Encoder

Encoder Market segmentation by Application

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Textiles

Automotive

Packaging

Food & Beverage

Others

