Digital Textile Printing Market 2019 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2025

The global digital textile printing market is growing at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Digital textile printing is supposed to be the ‘next generation’ printing technology, it is very different from traditional fabric printing technologies. It is one of the most promising developments in the textile industry. It has opened the doors to many opportunities in order to improve quality and to maintain the increasing demand for textile printing.

One of the major factors driving the global digital textile printing market is the growing demand for sustainable printing. In addition, rising demand and adoption of digital printing in advertisement and garment industry is expected to fuel the market growth. Further, there is a surge in awareness towards eco-friendly, high creativity and fashionable prints owing to which the adoption of digital textile printing is increasing, this is ultimately assisting in the market growth. Moreover, a rise in the number of methods for textile printing, a boost in consumer disposable income and an increase in efficiency of high-quality ink is further propelling the growth of the digital textile printing market.

Furthermore, the advantages of digital printing over traditional printing methods such as cost-effectiveness, improved reliability, flexibility, green process, and innovative solutions are another major factor that is aiding in the growth of the market. Further, shortening lifespan, faster adaptability of fashion designs and development of new technologies in the textile industry is anticipated to propel the market growth in the near future. However, the harmful impacts of digital textile printers and the endless competition from traditional printing methods are restraining the market growth. Nevertheless, there are lucrative opportunities in the market owing to the high speed of developing products using digital textile printers.

The key players dominating the digital textile printing market includes Aeoon Technologies GmbH (Austria), ATPColor Srl (Italy), Bordeaux Digital PrintInk Ltd. (Israel), Durst Phototechnik AG (Italy), and Hollanders Printing Systems B.V. (Netherlands). The companies are focused on developing advanced digital textile printers to stay competitive in the market. Geographical expansion, merger & acquisition, finding a new market or innovate in their core competency in order to expand individual market share is a key strategy adopted by major market players.

Global Digital Textile Printing Market – Segment

By Consumable Ink

Sublimation

Pigment

Reactive

Acid

By Application

Clothing

Home Decor

Soft Signage

Others (Displays and technical textiles)

Global Digital Textile Printing Market – Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germny

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Aeoon Technologies GmbH

ATPColor Srl

Brother Industries, Ltd.

Bordeaux Digital PrintInk Ltd.

DCC Print Vision LLP

Dover Corp.

Durst Image Technology US, LLC

Electronics For Imaging, Inc.

HGS Machines Pvt Ltd

Hollanders Printing Systems B.V.

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Kornit Digital Ltd.

Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd.

Mutoh Holdings Co., Ltd.

Roland DGA Corp.

Roque – Máquinas e Tecnologia Laser, S.A.

Screenotex Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

Seiko Epson Corp.

Shenzhen HOMER Textiles Tech Co., Ltd

SPGPrints B.V.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/digital-textile-printing-market

