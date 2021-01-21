Medical Laser Technology Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2019-2025

The Medical Laser technology market size is expected to grow from USD 11.7 billion in 2020 to USD 17.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8%. Increasing demand from healthcare vertical and Better performance of lasers over traditional material processing techniques are the key factors driving the growth of the Laser technology market.

A full report of Medical Laser Technology Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/medical-laser-technology-market/44769/

Key Market Players

Coherent (US), IPG Photonics (US), Trumpf (Germany), Lumentum (US), Jenoptik (Germany), Novanta (US), Lumibird (France), Laser Star (US), Epilog Laser (US), Han’s Laser (China), MKS Instruments (US), Gravotech (France), 600 Group (UK), Eurolasers (Germany), Bystronic Lasers (Switzerland), Toptica Photonics (Germany), Photonics Industries (US), Focuslight Technologies (China), Corning Incorporated (US), and Access Lasers (US) are a few major companies dominating the Wireless gas detection market.

Key Players Medical Laser Technology Market

Medical Laser Technology Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Product

Solid state laser systems

Gas laser systems

Dye laser systems

Diode laser systems

By Application

Ophthalmology

Dermatology

Gynecology

Dentistry

Urology

Cardiology

Gastroenterology

Others

By End-use

Hospitals

Specialty clinics

Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs)

Others

