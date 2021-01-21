DNS Service Market 2019 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2025

DNS is the next generation high-tech service method for enhancing the online safety and security of the users, which shows great potential in the domain name system service market. DNS service is a way in which the domain names of the internet are viewed and then converted into the internet protocol addresses. The growing concern towards enhanced security and protecting websites from the DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attack and minimum or very low cost associated with the DNS service supplier is estimated to fuel the global domain name system service (DNS) service market. The unlimited accessibility of free DNS services by large suppliers can be one of the restraints in the growth and development of the global DNS service market.

Moreover, the cloud deployment is likely to be one of the fastest increasing deployment in the current market owing to its varied application and benefits such as flexibility, scalability and affordability. The global DNS service market has been adopted for various business activities which includes trading, merchant, hospitals and many others. The maintenance cost and installation cost are minimal as it is based on cloud computing. The most important driver for the global domain name system service industry is the growing e-commerce industry. The e-commerce industry creates significant demand for domain registry which boost the demand for DNS system.

Geographically, North America is dominating the global DNS service market owing to the high development in the technological infrastructure and growing adoption of the latest technology. The Asia-Pacific market is projected to be growing at a rapid pace owing to significant growth in the number of internet users and rising disposable income. The region has been continuously brought into the purview of the 4G and most prominent 5G technology. As a result, the overall demand for DDI solution (DNS, DHCP and IP address management solution) is likely to enhance in the near future.

Global DNS Service Market – Segmentation

By Server

Primary DNS Server

Secondary DNS Server

By Deployment Model

Cloud

On-premises

By Industry Vertical

Telecom & IT

Retail & E-Commerce

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Others

Global DNS Service Market – by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Spain

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

AdGuard Software Ltd.

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

CDNetworks Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cloudflare, Inc.

Dynu Systems, Inc.

GoDaddy Operating Company, LLC

Google LLC

IBM Corp.

Infoblox Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Namecheap, Inc.

Neustar, Inc.

NSONE, Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Rackspace US, Inc.

Symantec Corp

VeriSign, Inc.

Verizon

