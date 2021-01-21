Eurowire

Automotive Battery Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2018-2023

Automotive Battery Market is expected to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period 2018-2023. An automotive battery is a rechargeable battery that supplies electrical energy to a motor vehicle this type of battery is also known as an SLI battery (starting lighting ignition) and its main purpose is to start the engine. Once the engine is running, power for the automobile electrical systems is supplied by the alternator. Automobile batteries are designed to release a high burst of current and then be quickly recharged. With rising sales of automobiles such as electric vehicles, manufacturers of automotive batteries are focusing on extending the capacity of these batteries by adopting newer technologies and advancement. In parallel to the advent of battery technologies that enable quick recharging and power-saving options, automobile manufacturers and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs) are also being compelled to develop vehicle components & systems with optimized power consumption.

Request a Free Sample of our Automotive Battery Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/automotive-battery-market

The Global automotive battery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 % during 2018-2023. The major factor that augments the global automotive battery market is increasing automobile sales, rising adoption of vehicle electrification, growing battery sales in the replacement market, growing lead-acid battery usage in the automobile sector. Though, lack of charging stations for electric vehicles, environmental concern such as lead toxicity, act as a barrier and hinders the growth of global automotive battery market. on the other hand, growing fuel cell-based batteries, R&D on newer battery technologies such as aluminum ion and aluminum air batteries and rising sales of electric vehicles in the forecasted year act as an opportunity and may augment the global automotive battery market in the forecasted year.

A full Report of Automotive Battery Market is Available at:  https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/automotive-battery-market

Global automotive battery market is divided regionally into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.  APAC is growing at a significant pace and expected to occupy a major market share in the forecasted period. China is the major country in this region owing to overgrowing automobile sales and technological advancement. India is anticipated to become one of the leading economies of the world in the coming decades. It is the second most populous country after China and ranks third in terms of purchasing power parity, after China and the US. With a growing population, India is simultaneously experiencing massive urbanization, this will fuel the automobile sector in India and augment the automotive battery market in the forecasted year. Europe is showing growth in the next five years owing to widespread production of automobiles in countries such as Germany, Italy, Sweden, and the UK. The presence of major automotive manufacturers, such as Jaguar, Volkswagen, Volvo, Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Fiat, in the region is anticipated to aid in industrial expansion.

  • Automotive Battery Market Segmentation
    By Types
    Lead Acid Battery
    Nickel Metal Battery
    Lithium Ion Battery
    Sodium Ion Battery
    By Fuel Type
    Internal Combustion (IC) Engine Vehicle
    Electric Vehicle

By Vehicle Type


  • Two-Wheeler
    Passenger
    Commercial
  • Competitive Landscape
    Key Strategies
    Key Company Analysis
  • Regional Analysis
    North American
    United States
    Canada
    Europe
    UK
    Germany
    Spain
    France
    Italy
    Rest of Europe
    APAC
    India
    China
    Japan
    Rest of APAC
    Rest of The World
  • Company Profiles
    Acdelco
    Amaron
    Atlasbx
    Banner Batteries
    C&D Technologies
    Chaowei Power
    CSB Battery
    EAST PENN Manufacturing
    Enersys
    EXIDE Technologies
    First National Battery
    GS Yuasa Corporate
    Johnson Controls
    Midac Power
    Narada Power
    Northstar Battery
    Panasonic
    Sacred Sun Power Sources
    Static Power, Inc.
    Tianneng Power
    Zibo Torch Energy Co. Ltd.

Reasons to Buying From us –

  1. We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.
  2. More than 120 countries are for analysis.
  3. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.
  4. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/automotive-battery-market

About Orion Market Research 

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no:  +91 7803040404