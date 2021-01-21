Hydroponic Market 2019 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2025

The Global Hydroponic Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 15.3% during 2019-2025. Hydroponics refers to agricultural techniques used to grow plants in soil-free media such as mineral nutrients and aqueous solutions. Hydroponic cultivation is gaining momentum in the global agricultural industry due to the higher yields obtained through hydroponics. In addition, growing crops through hydroponics provides controlled environmental conditions, thus reducing the influence of external environmental factors on crop growth.

The following players are covered in this report:

By Type:

Aggregate Systems Ebb & Flow Systems Drip Systems Wick Systems

Liquid Systems Deep Water Culture Nutrient Film Technique Aeroponics



By Equipment:

HVAC

LED Grow Lights

Irrigation Systems

Material Handling

Control Systems

Others

By Input:

Nutrients NPK Trace Minerals Others

Grow Media

Rockwool Perlite & Vermiculite Coco Fiber Others



By Crop Type:

Vegetables

Fruits

Flowers

Others

