Automotive Lighting Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2019-2025

The global automotive lighting market size was valued at $18.00 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $28.77 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6% from 2019 to 2025. The rear lighting segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $5.61 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $8.87 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

Market players are focusing on strategic partnerships and collaborations with other industry participants to develop innovative technologies for the market. For instance, in September 2019, Nichia Corporation entered a partnership with Infineon Technologies to develop high-density auto headlamps based on micro LED technology. The companies plan to launch these products in the commercial market by 2022. Other key strategies adopted by the players include new product launches and geographic expansion of their business operations.

Key players operating in the automotive lighting market include Valeo, Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd., Varroc, Osram Group, Samsung Electronics, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, General Electric, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Automotive Lighting Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Technology Type

LED

Halogen

Xenon

By Vehicle Type

Passenger cars

Commercial vehicles

Two-wheelers

By Application

Interior lighting

Side lighting

Rear lighting

Front lighting/headlamps

