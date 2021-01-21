Fertilizers Market 2018 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2023

Global fertilizers market is expected to grow at CAGR of 5.9% during 2018-2023. Nitrogen based growth fertilizers are high in demand and growing with a significant growth rate during forecasted period. Population growth and high demand of food products are acting as major factor for the growth of the market. Environmental and health concern such as soil pollution, water pollution and toxins are the major restrain for the market. Organic farming is emerging as an alternative of the fertilizer and hence can hinder the market. The global fertilizer market is segmented in three broad category nitrogen, phosphate and potash-based fertilizers. These three segments further divided in various sub segments.

Geographically the market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (RoW). APAC is the largest consumer market and also growing at highest CAGR. High population base and high demand of food in the emerging countries such as India, China and Pakistan are augmenting the market. The US and Europe is also expected to share a considerable market due to high demand of nitrogen fertilizer in the region. Rest of the World will also have a considerable market share due to rising demand in African countries, Latin America and MENA region. The report includes detailed Market Overview, Market Determinants, Company Profiling, Sector Analysis, Market Segmentation, Geographical Analysis, Strategic Recommendations, Key Company Analysis, Key Findings, Market Insights, Analyst Insights and predictive analysis of the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

GLOBAL FERTILIZERS MARKET BY APPLICATION

CROP BASED

NON-CROP BASED

OTHERS

GLOBAL FERTILIZERS MARKET BY TYPE

NITROGEN FERTILIZERS

AMMONIA

AMMONIUM SULPHATE

AMMONIUM NITRATE

CALCIUM AMMONIUM NITRATE

UREA

CALCIUM NITRATE

SODIUM NITRATE

OTHER NITROGEN FERTILIZERS

PHOSPHATE FERTILIZERS

SINGLE SUPERPHOSPHATE

TRIPLE SUPERPHOSPHATE

DIAMMONIUM PHOSPHATE

MONOAMMONIUM PHOSPHATE

GROUND ROCK PHOSPHATE

OTHER PHOSPHATE FERTILIZERS

POTASH FERTILIZERS

POTASSIUM NITRATE

POTASSIUM CHLORIDE

POTASSIUM SULPHATE

OTHER POTASH FERTILIZERS

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

KEY STRATEGIES

KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

NORTH AMERICA

UNITED STATES

CANADA

EUROPE

UK

GERMANY

FRANCE

ITALY

SPAIN

REST OF EUROPE

APAC

INDIA

CHINA

JAPAN

REST OF APAC

REST OF THE WORLD

COMPANY PROFILES

ACRON PJSC

AGRIUM, INC.

JSC BELARUSKALI

BUNGE LIMITED

CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.

COROMANDEL INTERNATIONAL LTD

ICL FERTILIZERS LTD.

IFFCO GROUP

K+S AG

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

OCP S.A.

ORASCOM CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES COMPANY

POTASH CORPORATION OF SASKATCHEWAN INC.

QATAR FERTILISER COMPANY (S.A.Q.)

SAUDI ARABIAN FERTILIZER CO (SAFCO AB)

SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE SA (SQM)

THE MOSAIC COMPANY

UPL LIMITED

URALKALI PJSC

YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA

