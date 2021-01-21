Fertilizers Market 2018 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2023

Global fertilizers market is expected to grow at CAGR of 5.9% during 2018-2023. Nitrogen based growth fertilizers are high in demand and growing with a significant growth rate during forecasted period. Population growth and high demand of food products are acting as major factor for the growth of the market. Environmental and health concern such as soil pollution, water pollution and toxins are the major restrain for the market. Organic farming is emerging as an alternative of the fertilizer and hence can hinder the market. The global fertilizer market is segmented in three broad category nitrogen, phosphate and potash-based fertilizers. These three segments further divided in various sub segments.
Geographically the market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (RoW). APAC is the largest consumer market and also growing at highest CAGR. High population base and high demand of food in the emerging countries such as India, China and Pakistan are augmenting the market. The US and Europe is also expected to share a considerable market due to high demand of nitrogen fertilizer in the region. Rest of the World will also have a considerable market share due to rising demand in African countries, Latin America and MENA region. The report includes detailed Market Overview, Market Determinants, Company Profiling, Sector Analysis, Market Segmentation, Geographical Analysis, Strategic Recommendations, Key Company Analysis, Key Findings, Market Insights, Analyst Insights and predictive analysis of the market.
MARKET SEGMENTATION
GLOBAL FERTILIZERS MARKET BY APPLICATION
- CROP BASED
- NON-CROP BASED
- OTHERS
GLOBAL FERTILIZERS MARKET BY TYPE
- NITROGEN FERTILIZERS
- AMMONIA
- AMMONIUM SULPHATE
- AMMONIUM NITRATE
- CALCIUM AMMONIUM NITRATE
- UREA
- CALCIUM NITRATE
- SODIUM NITRATE
- OTHER NITROGEN FERTILIZERS
PHOSPHATE FERTILIZERS
- SINGLE SUPERPHOSPHATE
- TRIPLE SUPERPHOSPHATE
- DIAMMONIUM PHOSPHATE
- MONOAMMONIUM PHOSPHATE
- GROUND ROCK PHOSPHATE
- OTHER PHOSPHATE FERTILIZERS
POTASH FERTILIZERS
- POTASSIUM NITRATE
- POTASSIUM CHLORIDE
- POTASSIUM SULPHATE
- OTHER POTASH FERTILIZERS
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- KEY STRATEGIES
- KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS
REGIONAL ANALYSIS
NORTH AMERICA
- UNITED STATES
- CANADA
EUROPE
- UK
- GERMANY
- FRANCE
- ITALY
- SPAIN
- REST OF EUROPE
APAC
- INDIA
- CHINA
- JAPAN
- REST OF APAC
REST OF THE WORLD
COMPANY PROFILES
- ACRON PJSC
- AGRIUM, INC.
- JSC BELARUSKALI
- BUNGE LIMITED
- CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.
- COROMANDEL INTERNATIONAL LTD
- ICL FERTILIZERS LTD.
- IFFCO GROUP
- K+S AG
- NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
- OCP S.A.
- ORASCOM CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES COMPANY
- POTASH CORPORATION OF SASKATCHEWAN INC.
- QATAR FERTILISER COMPANY (S.A.Q.)
- SAUDI ARABIAN FERTILIZER CO (SAFCO AB)
- SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE SA (SQM)
- THE MOSAIC COMPANY
- UPL LIMITED
- URALKALI PJSC
- YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @
