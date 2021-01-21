Glaucoma treatment Market 2018 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2023

The Glaucoma is one of the major eyes disorders which causes damage to the optic nerve. Glaucoma can result in vision loss and blindness. There are various drugs used for the diagnosis of this disease. Some of them are Beta blocker, Alpha-adrenergic agonists, Hyperosmotics, and Carbonic anhydrase inhibitors. The global glaucoma treatment market is emerging with a rapid speed due to some of the major factors such as growing incidences of glaucoma diseases across the globe. Increasing old age population in various regions has become one of the reasons for the growth of this market. Various initiatives by the government and healthcare institutions in order to cure glaucoma related problems have helped for the growth of this segment. The market is also driven by favourable reimbursement policies related to glaucoma treatment.

The continuous innovations in the drugs and rising number of patients with diabetes have resulted in significant growth opportunities. Although there are some factors which hinders the growth of market. This comprise of lack of awareness about the disease and its treatment in various developing and underdeveloped regions, and postoperative complications resulting after glaucoma surgery.

Global glaucoma treatment market is studied on the basis of three segments: products, disease indication, end user and drug class. Based on the product, the market is further subdivided as glaucoma drainage devices, implants and stents and glaucoma laser devices. On the basis of disease indication, the market is sub-segmented as closed angle glaucoma, open angle glaucoma, congenital glaucoma and secondary glaucoma. The open angle glaucoma (OAG) and closed angle glaucoma (CAG) are the most common types of glaucoma. According to the International Council of Ophthalmology report, open angle and closed angle glaucoma individually account for about half of all glaucoma cases. In addition, they are responsible for the major cause of irreversible vision across the globe. Therefore, Open angle glaucoma and angle closure glaucoma segments are expected to have the highest share of glaucoma treatment market. Furthermore, according to the end user, the market is bifurcated as hospitals, eye care clinics and home care. According to the drug class, the market is diversified as prostaglandin analogues, alpha agonist, cholinergic, beta blockers and carbonic anhydrase inhibitors.

