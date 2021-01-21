Endoscopy Devices Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2018-2023

The endoscopy devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2018-2023, owing to rising prevalence of diseases requiring endoscopy for diagnosis and technological advancements in healthcare sector Increasing expenditure on healthcare and patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries are also stimulating the market. Furthermore, increasing government funding in improving healthcare facilities and hospitals is also expected to boost endoscopy devices market growth during the forecast period. Upper gastrointestinal endoscopy (UGI) are widely adopted endoscopy procedures in emerging economies such as India and China. However, high cost of endoscopy in developed regions is hampering the growth of the global endoscopy market. North America leads the endoscopy market due to cohesive government regulations, better patient awareness and quality healthcare system.

Request a Free Sample of our Endoscopy Devices Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/endoscopy-devices-market

Moreover, APAC is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to increasing healthcare expenditures and improving patient awareness. Olympus Corporation, Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson), Karl Storz GmbH, Boston Scientific, Inc., Covidien Plc, Stryker Corporation, Hoya Corporation (Pentax Medical System), Cook Medical Incorporated, Conmed Corporation, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Smith and Nephew, Inc., and Richard Wolf GmbH are some of the market players in the global endoscopy devices market.

A full Report of Endoscopy Devices Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/endoscopy-devices-market

Endoscopy Devices MARKET SEGMENTATION

BY PRODUCT

ENDOSCOPES

RIGID

FLEXIBLE

CAPSULE ENDOSCOPES

VISUALIZING SYSTEMS

CAMERAS

PROCESSORS

CONVERTERS

LIGHT SOURCES

CARTS

TRANSMITTERS

RECEIVERS

OTHERS

ELECTRONIC AND MECHANICAL ENDOSCOPIC EQUIPMENT

ACCESSORIES

BY APPLICATIONS

LAPAROSCOPY

GASTROINTESTINAL (GI) ENDOSCOPY

ARTHROSCOPY

OBSTETRICS/GYNECOLOGY ENDOSCOPY

MEDIASTINOSCOPY

OTOSCOPY

LARYNGOSCOPY

UROLOGY ENDOSCOPY (CYSTOSCOPY)

BRONCHOSCOPY

OTHER

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

KEY STRATEGIES

KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

NORTH AMERICA

UNITED STATES

CANADA

EUROPE

UK

GERMANY

ITALY

SPAIN

FRANCE

ROE

ASIA PACIFIC

INDIA

CHINA

JAPAN

ROAPAC

REST OF THE WORLD

COMPANY PROFILES

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

CONMED CORPORATION

COGENTIX MEDICAL

COOK MEDICAL INCORPORATED

COVIDIEN PLC

ETHICON, INC.

FUJIFILM HOLDING CORPORATION

HOYA CORPORATION

INTEGRATED ENDOSCOPY, INC.

INTROMEDIC

JOHNSON & JOHNSON MEDICAL

KARL STORZ GMBH & CO.KG

MEDTRONIC PLC

OLYMPUS CORPORATION

PENTAX MEDICAL

RICHARD WOLF GMBH

SHAILI ENDOSCOPY

SMITH & NEPHEW PLC

STRYKER CORPORATION

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/endoscopy-devices-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404