Endoscopy Devices Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2018-2023

The endoscopy devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2018-2023, owing to rising prevalence of diseases requiring endoscopy for diagnosis and technological advancements in healthcare sector Increasing expenditure on healthcare and patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries are also stimulating the market. Furthermore, increasing government funding in improving healthcare facilities and hospitals is also expected to boost endoscopy devices market growth during the forecast period. Upper gastrointestinal endoscopy (UGI) are widely adopted endoscopy procedures in emerging economies such as India and China. However, high cost of endoscopy in developed regions is hampering the growth of the global endoscopy market. North America leads the endoscopy market due to cohesive government regulations, better patient awareness and quality healthcare system.
Moreover, APAC is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to increasing healthcare expenditures and improving patient awareness. Olympus Corporation, Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson), Karl Storz GmbH, Boston Scientific, Inc., Covidien Plc, Stryker Corporation, Hoya Corporation (Pentax Medical System), Cook Medical Incorporated, Conmed Corporation, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Smith and Nephew, Inc., and Richard Wolf GmbH are some of the market players in the global endoscopy devices market.
Endoscopy Devices MARKET SEGMENTATION
BY PRODUCT
- ENDOSCOPES
- RIGID
- FLEXIBLE
- CAPSULE ENDOSCOPES
- VISUALIZING SYSTEMS
- CAMERAS
- PROCESSORS
- CONVERTERS
- LIGHT SOURCES
- CARTS
- TRANSMITTERS
- RECEIVERS
- OTHERS
- ELECTRONIC AND MECHANICAL ENDOSCOPIC EQUIPMENT
- ACCESSORIES
BY APPLICATIONS
- LAPAROSCOPY
- GASTROINTESTINAL (GI) ENDOSCOPY
- ARTHROSCOPY
- OBSTETRICS/GYNECOLOGY ENDOSCOPY
- MEDIASTINOSCOPY
- OTOSCOPY
- LARYNGOSCOPY
- UROLOGY ENDOSCOPY (CYSTOSCOPY)
- BRONCHOSCOPY
- OTHER
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- KEY STRATEGIES
- KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS
REGIONAL ANALYSIS
- NORTH AMERICA
- UNITED STATES
- CANADA
- EUROPE
- UK
- GERMANY
- ITALY
- SPAIN
- FRANCE
- ROE
- ASIA PACIFIC
- INDIA
- CHINA
- JAPAN
- ROAPAC
- REST OF THE WORLD
COMPANY PROFILES
- BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
- B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG
- CONMED CORPORATION
- COGENTIX MEDICAL
- COOK MEDICAL INCORPORATED
- COVIDIEN PLC
- ETHICON, INC.
- FUJIFILM HOLDING CORPORATION
- HOYA CORPORATION
- INTEGRATED ENDOSCOPY, INC.
- INTROMEDIC
- JOHNSON & JOHNSON MEDICAL
- KARL STORZ GMBH & CO.KG
- MEDTRONIC PLC
- OLYMPUS CORPORATION
- PENTAX MEDICAL
- RICHARD WOLF GMBH
- SHAILI ENDOSCOPY
- SMITH & NEPHEW PLC
- STRYKER CORPORATION
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/endoscopy-devices-market
