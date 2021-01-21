Fiberglass Fabric Market 2018 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2023

The fiberglass fabric market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period (2018-2023). A fiberglass fabric is a type of fiber plastics that is strengthening using glass fiber. Glass fiber is a material that is formed with short thin threads of glass. It is a green, energy efficient and sustainable material. Its application includes house building, piping, traffic lights, water slides and many more. The Global fiberglass fabric market is growing significantly due to the presence of various drivers which includes growing population and rapid urbanization which increase the development of industrialization in emerging economies. Increasing use of fabrics in various applications such as aerospace, Defence, transportation, electrical and construction has enhanced the growth of the market. Use of green sustainable material and changing standard of living of people across the globe has also contributed for the emergence of the market.
Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/fiberglass-fabric-market
New product development, Improvement of infrastructural facilities and development of manufacturing sector has created a future opportunity for the emergence of fiberglass fabric market. However, factors such as lack of awareness among people regarding benefits or uses of fiberglass fabric and high cost of production figured as the constraints for the market growth.
Browse for Full Report [email protected] https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/fiberglass-fabric-market
MARKET SEGMENTATION
BY FABRIC
- WOVEN
- NON- WOVEN
BY APPLICATION
- CONSTRUCTION
- WIND ENERGY
- ELECTRICAL & ELECTRONICS
- TRANSPORTATION
- AEROSPACE & DEFENCE
- OTHERS (MARINE)
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- KEY MARKET STRATEGIES
- KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS
REGIONAL ANALYSIS
NORTH AMERICA
- UNITED STATES
- CANADA
- REST OF NORTH AMERICA
EUROPE
- UNITED KINGDOM
- FRANCE
- GERMANY
- ITALY
- SPAIN
- REST OF EUROPE
ASIA PACIFIC
- INDIA
- CHINA
- JAPAN
REST OF THE WORLD
COMPANY PROFILES
- ATLANTA FIBERGLASS, USA
- AMATEX CORPORATION
- ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION
- CENTRAL GLASS CO., LTD.
- DEVOLD AMT AS
- FOTHERGILL GROUP
- FULLTECH FIBER GLASS CORP
- GURIT HOLDING
- HENGSHI EGYPT FIBERGLASS FABRICS S.A.E.
- HEXCEL CORPORATION
- JEC GROUP CO., LTD.
- JPS COMPOSITE MATERIALS CORPORATION
- NITTO BOSEKI CO. LTD.
- OWENS CORNING
- PARABEAM B.V.
- ROCK WEST COMPOSITES
- SAINT-GOBAIN S.A.
- TAH TONG TEXTILE CO., LTD.
- TAIWAN ELECTRIC INSULATOR CO. LTD.
- VALUTEX REINFORCEMENT INC.
Reasons to Buying From us –
- We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.
- More than 120 countries are for analysis.
- Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.
- Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/fiberglass-fabric-market
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 780-304-0404