Fiberglass Fabric Market 2018 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2023

The fiberglass fabric market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period (2018-2023). A fiberglass fabric is a type of fiber plastics that is strengthening using glass fiber. Glass fiber is a material that is formed with short thin threads of glass. It is a green, energy efficient and sustainable material. Its application includes house building, piping, traffic lights, water slides and many more. The Global fiberglass fabric market is growing significantly due to the presence of various drivers which includes growing population and rapid urbanization which increase the development of industrialization in emerging economies. Increasing use of fabrics in various applications such as aerospace, Defence, transportation, electrical and construction has enhanced the growth of the market. Use of green sustainable material and changing standard of living of people across the globe has also contributed for the emergence of the market.

New product development, Improvement of infrastructural facilities and development of manufacturing sector has created a future opportunity for the emergence of fiberglass fabric market. However, factors such as lack of awareness among people regarding benefits or uses of fiberglass fabric and high cost of production figured as the constraints for the market growth.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

BY FABRIC

WOVEN

NON- WOVEN

BY APPLICATION

CONSTRUCTION

WIND ENERGY

ELECTRICAL & ELECTRONICS

TRANSPORTATION

AEROSPACE & DEFENCE

OTHERS (MARINE)



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

KEY MARKET STRATEGIES

KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

NORTH AMERICA

UNITED STATES

CANADA

REST OF NORTH AMERICA

EUROPE

UNITED KINGDOM

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

SPAIN

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA PACIFIC

INDIA

CHINA

JAPAN

REST OF THE WORLD

COMPANY PROFILES

ATLANTA FIBERGLASS, USA

AMATEX CORPORATION

ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION

CENTRAL GLASS CO., LTD.

DEVOLD AMT AS

FOTHERGILL GROUP

FULLTECH FIBER GLASS CORP

GURIT HOLDING

HENGSHI EGYPT FIBERGLASS FABRICS S.A.E.

HEXCEL CORPORATION

JEC GROUP CO., LTD.

JPS COMPOSITE MATERIALS CORPORATION

NITTO BOSEKI CO. LTD.

OWENS CORNING

PARABEAM B.V.

ROCK WEST COMPOSITES

SAINT-GOBAIN S.A.

TAH TONG TEXTILE CO., LTD.

TAIWAN ELECTRIC INSULATOR CO. LTD.

VALUTEX REINFORCEMENT INC.

