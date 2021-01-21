E-mail Encryption Market 2019 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2025

The global e-mail encryption market was valued at $668 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $3,186 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 25.2% from 2017 to 2023. In 2016, the on-premise segment accounted for the highest revenue share in the global e-mail encryption market.

Increasing adoption of BYOD trends in the various organizations, stringent regulations, increasing email usage among the corporates, and the introduction of cloud-based technology is anticipated to drive the growth of the Email Encryption Market. The Global Email Encryption Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of key segments, trends, drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market.

Some of the key developers and manufacturers of e-mail encryption tools includes Symantec Corporation, Sophos Ltd., Hexamail Ltd., Entrust, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Send Technology, Inc., Virtru Corporation, Egress Software Technologies Ltd., Firetrust Ltd., Smarsh, Inc. and Cisco Systems, Inc.

E-mail Encryption Market Key Segments:

By Deployment Type

On-premise

Cloud

By Industry Vertical

Healthcare

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Government

Others

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by E-mail Encryption Market Report

What was the E-mail Encryption Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of E-mail Encryption Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the E-mail Encryption Market was the market leader in 2018?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

