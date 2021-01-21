Location Based Services Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2025

The location-based services market was valued at USD 44.47 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 155.13 billion by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 23.2% over the forecast period (2021-2026). The proliferation of smartphone usage is driving the location-based services market. According to a report by the United Nations, nearly 41.5% of the total world population, as of 2019, were smartphone users.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global location-based services market are Google Inc.; Apple Inc.; Micello Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise; Microsoft Corporation; Zebra Technologies; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Ericsson; CommScope; IndoorAtlas Ltd. and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Location Based Services Market Key Segments:

Basis of component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Consulting

System Integration

Managed services

Other

Basis of application:

Location-based advertising

Business intelligence and analytics

Social networking and entertainment

Mapping and navigation

Others

Basis of industry:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Automotive

IT & Telecommunication

Medical & Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Others

