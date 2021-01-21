Manufacturing Execution System Market 2019 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2025

The manufacturing execution system (MES) market is predicted to touch USD 46,376.8 million at a healthy 15.41% CAGR between 2019- 2027, reveals the latest Market Research Future (MRFR) report. The strong modern manufacturing execution system market growth can be accredited to the low installation cost.

Covid-19 Impact on MES Market

The COVID-19 lockdown affected the use of manufacturing execution systems. Most of the revenue produced in the industry for the implementation of manufacturing systems comes from services rendered on the industry. As the services are directly linked to manufacturing activities, COVID-19 is significantly affecting the manufacturing execution system market. This has contributed to a lower projected growth rate for 2020 as opposed to 2019.

Manufacturing Execution System Market Key Players

Tebis Technische Informationssysteme AG (Germany)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Dassault Systèmes (France)

Rockwell Automation Inc. (US)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Applied Materials Inc. (US)

Werum IT Solutions GmbH (Germany)

Emerson Electric Co. (US)

SAP SE (Germany)

ABB Ltd (Switzerland)

General Electric Company (US)

Manufacturing Execution System Market Key Segments:

Based on Deployment

On-Demand

On-Premises.

Based on Process Industry

Chemical, Energy & Power,

Food and Beverages,

Oil & Gas,

Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences,

Pulp & Paper,

Water and Wastewater Management.

Based on Discrete Industry

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Consumer Packaged Goods

Electronics & Semiconductors

Medical Devices

Metal and Mining

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

